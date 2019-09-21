‘RHOA’ Cast ‘Stunned’ By Kenya Moore’s Split With Husband Marc Daly — Plus: How They Found Out

‘Nobody’ on the ‘RHOA’ cast ‘sensed any trouble’ in Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s relationship leading up to joint split statements. It may surprise you even more to learn how they learned about the big news!

No one saw it coming — not even those who were constantly behind the camera alongside Kenya Moore, 48. Just two days after fans watched The Real Housewives of Atlanta star declare that Marc Daly was the “love of my life” on the Tamron Hall Show, Kenya announced that she’s divorcing the same man on Sept. 17. “Kenya’s RHOA cast members were stunned to hear that Kenya and Marc were separating, especially when they were just together earlier this week,” a source close to RHOA production now EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Kenya appeared to be on perfectly good terms with Marc after she gushed about their family outing at baby Brooklyn’s swim class on Sept. 12.

Kenya’s co-stars were especially blindsided since they didn’t receive a heads-up. “Everyone found the news out the same way the public did — online,” our source reveals. And just like fans, the Atlanta “Housewives” want to know what caused the split. “Nobody sensed any trouble and they’re all trying to figure out exactly what happened,” our source continues. “Kenya is really private, so they don’t expect her to share much. Many of the ladies really liked Marc.”

That’s not to say the RHOA ladies thought Kenya and Marc’s marriage was perfect, after they tied the knot in June 2017. “Kenya had issues in her marriage to Marc and the ladies knew that, but what relationship doesn’t,” our source explains. “She never tried to hide that and she was really forthcoming about that. She was always honest.” Regardless, the cast’s hearts go out to Kenya during this abrupt change in her life — our insider adds, “They all feel for her, especially Porsha who she has connected so deeply with over their new romances and babies.”

Kenya kept her reasons for splitting from Marc a mystery, as she simply blamed the separation on “recent and ongoing circumstances” in her breakup statement to HollywoodLife. Likewise, Marc said that “rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt [their] family” in his respective statement to PEOPLE.

Now that the decision has been made, Kenya can only look forward. “She’s doing the absolute best that she can and is focused on Brooklyn right now,” a different insider previously told HollywoodLife. In addition to her and Marc’s 10-month-old daughter, our source added that Kenya is also “focusing on herself.” She’ll have the opportunity to do that with the next RHOA cast trip! “Kenya is still busy filming RHOA through October,” the source further added. “The ladies are leaving for their cast trip this Sunday and Kenya will be there.”