Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passenger Smokes Suspicious Cigarette Mid-Flight

An American Airlines flight traveling from Phoenix to Minneapolis was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver on Sept. 20 after a passenger started smoking and locked himself in a bathroom.

Travelers on an American Airlines flight got an inconvenient surprise on Sept. 20, when the plane was forced to make an unscheduled stop due to a disruptive fellow passenger. The flight, which was scheduled to fly from Phoenix, AZ to Minneapolis, MN, had to make an emergency landing in Phoenix, AZ after the passenger lit up and started smoking what is believed to have been marijuana, TMZ reported. About an hour into the flight, the pilot of the plane spoke on the intercom and explained the plane was landing in Denver because of “a security issue in the back”.

One video from Twitter shows the smoking passenger, who appeared to be a man with dreadlocks in his hair, surrounded by crew members as he stands up from his seat and has the suspicious cigarette in his mouth. He allegedly told some people on board that he was on cocaine and appeared jittery. Passengers could be heard expressing shock as they all watched the incident and talked about it to each other. At one point, the man even ran to the back of the plane and locked himself in a bathroom. The flight attendants were trying to coax him out but he stayed in there for 10 minutes and when the plane landed, he came back out and went to his seat.

Another video, which was posted by the outlet, shows the moment crew members as well as EMTs and cops, told people in the first 13 rows of the plane to get off so they could remove the man. Once the man was removed, he was handcuffed and put on a gurney as he could be heard screaming that they were hurting them and even threatened to kill them.

Two hours after the plane landed in Denver and removed the man, it was back up in the air on its way to Minneapolis.