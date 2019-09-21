Breaking News
Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Split After 6 Weeks Of Dating — Report

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter
Miley and Kaitlynn were reportedly living together in a gated community home, and shared a years-long friendship before things took a romantic turn.

Is it over for Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31? “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” a source revealed to People magazine on Saturday, September 21. “They’re still friends.” The surprising news comes after they were spotted showing some PDA on a date at Los Angeles’ Kreation Juicery on Saturday, September 14 — only a week ago — and just returned from a whirlwind trip to New York Fashion Week. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated. But they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” the insider added.

Miley and Kaitlynn were first linked after they were spotted kissing on a getaway in Italy in August. The trip occurred just before Miley confirmed her split from longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 29, on August 10 and Kaitlynn ended her non-legal marriage of a year to Brody Jenner, 36. The women had been friends for years, however, things took a romantic turn once they were both single — which wasn’t a surprise to Kaitlynn’s Hills co-stars Jason and Ashley Wahler. “I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her, Miley, Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” Ashley revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood. “So, I know they have all been friends for a long time.”

Miley and Kaitlynn have been practically inseparable since their Italy getaway, reportedly moving into Miley’s LA-area home in the ritzy Hidden Hills community in early September. “You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weekend and Drake who they now live very close to,” an eyewitness spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. The ladies’ continued their romantic adventures in New York City, stepping out for a date at hotspot La Esquina on September 10 and attending several events and shows. Miley also helped celebrate Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday with an intimate dinner party at West Hollywood’s gorgeous Sunset Tower Hotel on September 4.

Though they’ve been packing on the PDA and flirty Instagram comments for the past few weeks, neither Miley or Kaitlynn has confirmed the status of their romance. HollywoodLife has reached to both Miley and Kaitlynn’s reps for comment about the break-up, but we have not heard back as of publishing time.