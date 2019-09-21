Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima: The Truth About Whether They’re Back Together After Holding Hands

Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Younes were spotted holding hands a year after breaking up, and a source reveals their current relationship status EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!

Are Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Younes Bendjima, 26, back together? “Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are not back together and have no plans to despite holding hands,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The couple were spotted on what appeared to be a romantic Italian lunch date in photos obtained by Daily Mail, a year after they called things quits. “She has a very touchy feely, flirty personality and sees nothing wrong with holding hands with Younes as they have great chemistry and she is attracted to him, but she knows the relationship didn’t work. She’s open to have fun with him, but that is all. She loves him as a person, but not in that way. They won’t be getting back together.”

Younes, who is a model, reportedly picked Kourtney up at her home in Calabasas for the lunch date. He then drove Kourtney’s black Range Rover to the restaurant in downtown Los Angeles — about 45 minutes from Kourt’s home — followed by a visit to a nearby art gallery. The exes had a recent run-in at mutual friend DJ Daniel Chetrit‘s birthday at The Nice Guy on August 23, a year after he was seen canoodling with model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico — but things are still amicable between the duo. “Kourtney is friendly with all of her exes as are several of the Kardashian sisters, so nobody sees this as a big deal at all. Kourtney also doesn’t care what anyone else thinks of her holding hands with Younes,” the source adds. “After they broke up, they reconnected as friends and consider one another just that. Kourtney considers herself very single right now and is not dating anyone in particular, but is out having fun and not taking herself too seriously.”

The Keeping Up star and the model — who have a 14-year age difference — started romance rumors in the spring of 2017, and were later seen packing on the PDA at his 24th birthday party. Younes was also reportedly with Kourtney the night of Kim’s horrifying robbery at Paris Fashion Week. They were then seen globetrotting to various locations, including France, the Bahamas, Mexico and even Egypt until things fizzled last summer. Younes claimed on his social media that he was “just friends” with fellow model Jordan, though may fans believed otherwise.

Single Kourtney has been out and about lately, and was spotted attending her close friend Stephanie Shephard‘s birthday with sister Khloe‘s ex French Montana last weekend. “Just last week she was flirting with another guy at her friend Steph Shep’s birthday party,” our source reveals. While Kourtney and her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, ended their on-again, off-again relationship for good in 2015, Kourt seems to be keeping busy building her Poosh empire and being a mom to her three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.