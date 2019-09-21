11 Sexy Photos Of KarJenners In Lace Dresses: Kendall At NYFW & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love making a style statement, and one of the sexier trends they’ve worn over the year is lace dresses!

Kendall Jenner, 23, has been out about about in New York City and Europe for various Fashion Weeks over the last month, and her style has been fiercer than EVER. For one of her NYFW looks, she wore a slinky dress, which featured an intricate design set on a yellow background, as well as pink lace trim. The lacy edges gave the dress some major sex appeal, and Kendall looked incredible while showing off her long legs in the mini. It was the perfect way to wind summer down, and Kendall completed the look with gold shoes and her hair parted down the middle.

This is not the first time that a KarJenner family member has stunned in a lacy look, though! Kendall’s sisters — and even their mom, Kris Jenner — have also stepped out in the sexy trend. Kim Kardashian even rocked a lacy look while super pregnant with her second child, Saint. She wore a black lacy gown on the red carpet, and it accentuated her baby bump perfectly. Who says you can’t look sexy while pregnant, right?! We’ve also seen her out and about in a completely white, sheer, lacy ensemble, and she totally slayed the revealing style.

Lingerie-style slip dresses are one of the more daring lacy looks, and Kourtney Kardashian rocked it perfectly on one occasion. She wore a purple slip dress, which featured lace trim on the top and bottom, and she looked super sexy in it!

