A-Rod Posts Smokin’ Hot Pic Of Jennifer Lopez In Her Sexy Jungle-Print Versace Dress: ‘This Woman’

J.Lo broke the internet closing the Versace show last night, and #1 fan A-Rod was right there with us!

Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed in a version of her iconic green Versace dress to close out the designer’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 20 — and her man Alex Rodriguez, 44, was loving it! A-Rod took to his own Instagram to share a selfie Jen snapped in the racy jungle number, and captioned it “This woman… ” along with a “🌿” emoji to represent the dress’ tropical print. In the photo, which Jennifer likely texted to Alex, the 50-year-old stands in front of a mirror as she gives some serious face straight ahead. Her toned body is on full display, as she shows off her toned stomach and abs, while her shapely thigh peeks out. J.Lo appears to be backstage in a makeup room, evident by the mirror lights and left out hair straightener.

The actress and singer went completely viral after the surprise appearance, where she emulated her iconic 2000 GRAMMYs look with a slight twist: the original dress featured a slightly more sheer fabric and long sleeves, while this version allowed her to show off her toned and tanned arms. She also wore her hair in a similar half-up do and somehow looked better nearly 20 years later at 50! Jennifer has rocked re-interpretations of the look before, including during her concert tour and in the 2014 music video for “I Luh Ya Papi.” Lucky Alex will have a lifetime of sexy looks to look forward to, as the hot couple got engaged earlier this year in March. The couple haven’t set a date yet, and, as we reported, aren’t in a rush with their busy schedules.

J.Lo stepped out at Milan Fashion Week later that evening in another green jungle print look, but this time, in the form of a blazer mini dress held together by Versace’s iconic oversized gold safety pins. She paired the second dress with show-stopping sequin boots.

Alex’s Instagram was immediately flooded with comments from fans commenting on the the sexy photo. Celebrity photographer John Russo, who has worked with Jennifer several times over times over the years, commented “EVERYTHING 💯👏🏻❤️.” The sentiment was echoed by others who shared “#legend You are one lucky guy!” while a third gushed “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD💚⭐💚.”