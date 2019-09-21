Christie Brinkley Furious Wendy Williams Said She Faked Injury To Promote Daughter: ‘It’s Far Fetched’

Christie stands by 21-year-old daughter Sailor who “gets offers all day long” in an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

Christie Brinkley, 65, is clapping back at Wendy Williams, 55, again over the talk show hosts’ comments that Christie “faked” her injury and pulled out of Dancing with the Stars to give 21-year-old daughter Sailor a shot. “I was insulted because my daughter doesn’t need me to pull any strings or stunts to get her any type of jobs. She is a gorgeous, smart and funny amazing person who has a great agent and gets offers all day long,” Christie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20. “So for Wendy to have said anything like this is why I had to say something. If it was just about me I would pay no attention to it, but when you go after my kids, then we have a problem.”

It was announced earlier this week that Christie would not be participating in the upcoming season of DWTS after breaking her arm in a “freak accident.” Sailor, Christie’s youngest daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook, was then announced to replace her mom on the long-running series. Wendy went on to comment that the Christie’s injuries looked “fake as hell” on September 16, then added, “Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you’re going to fracture anybody you should’ve said the tailbone ’cause I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute.” While there’s no word on why Wendy jumped to such conclusions, Christie — who has appeared as a guest on The Wendy Williams Show in the past — wasn’t amused.

“I think when Wendy Williams started this and came up with this far fetched idea of what she thought happened, I was shocked because I couldn’t believe she would even say anything so absurd,” Christie continued. “And then I was shocked that anyone gave it any life from there. It really was everywhere. It was so absurd and silly.” Sailor fired back at Wendy’s accusations in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, as well. “It’s so insane to me. [My mom] was sobbing, crying because she couldn’t do [the show] anymore. She wasn’t even crying because she was hurt, she was like, ‘I let everyone down. I won’t be able to keep going on Dancing With the Stars.’”

Wendy drama aside, Christie is proud of her youngest daughter — who is a successful model in her own right — for stepping up and accepting the challenge. “If I had buttons on they’d be popping off! Just like bursting my buttons over here. It is just beyond… I have a heart that is so full, it is amazing. It’s so wonderful,” she gushed. “As a parent, you always look to find and walk a delicate line of pushing your kids…to not be defined by their fear, but also respecting their fears and wanting to acknowledge that and not push them too far. So this was a really big push and I knew it was into very high visibility, high stress situation, but [Sailor] rose to the occasion and then some!”

While Christie will simply be a spectator this coming season, she wouldn’t rule out returning to DWTS in the future. “Yeah, that would be amazing!” she added. Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on ABC.