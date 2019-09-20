Olivia Colman’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II is about to begin. The Oscar winner takes over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II’s story continues in ‘The Crown’ season 3.

A new teaser trailer for The Crown season 3 will debut during the 2019 Emmys but Netflix is giving fans everywhere an early sneak peek. In the new footage, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) looks at her new portrait that will be used on postage stamps going forward. She is told the new profile portrait is an “elegant reflection of Her Majesty’s transition” from a young woman to what she calls an “old bat.”

Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges that there have been a “great many changes.” She continues, “Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.” The third season will take place in the late 1960s and will continue into the 1970s. Season 3 will tackle everything from cold-war paranoia to the space age to new prime ministers. Elizabeth and the other royals have to adapt to all the changes that are coming.

Fans will have to get used to new faces all across the show. Tobias Menzies is taking over as Prince Philip. The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana, but they will not be showing up until season 4.

This cast will play the royal characters for both season 3 and season 4. A new cast will then take over as the royal family heads get closer to the 21st century. All 10 episodes of The Crown will debut Nov. 17 on Netflix.