Sofia Richie Is Unrecognizable With Bleached Blonde Hair & 1960s Beachy Makeup — See Pics

Sofia Richie is showing off a brand new look and it’s oh so retro. She rocked glam 60’s inspired makeup and bleach blonde waves to show off her new clothing collection.

Sofia Richie‘s glam squad deserves a standing ovation for her hair and makeup she wore to the launch of her clothing line with Missguided Sept. 19. Before she headed out the party at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Hollywood, she took a pic that she shared to Instagram. Her squad managed to transform her entire face with contouring and coloring. Sofia had a perfect peachy base that made her skin absolutely glow. For her eye her team went with a light lid with dark liner that extended out to give her a cat eye.

The simplicity was perfect along with her pink gloss that helped make her newly plumped pout look slightly oversized. Sofia’s eyebrows were lightened to not stand out against her 60’s inspired makeup job. The 21-year-old’s hair is an even lighter shade of blonde and she wore it parted down the middle in long waves that went down to her chest.

Sofia has been expanding her brand with fashion collaborations. Over the summer she did a line with Frankie’s Bikinis and now she’s come up with a clothing collection for Missguided. For the launch party she wore one of her own designs. It featured a white ribbed ab-baring crop top, a long black leather jacket that went down past her knees with wide lapels. She matched it with black leather pants with one pleat on each side.

Sofia’s fans loved her hair and makeup. One person wrote in the comments, “your glam team be going innn… I love it 👏🏾,” while another added “Those eyes 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.” Others loved her outfit with one fan telling Sofia, “There she is 🔥 matrix vibes 😎😝” and another said “damn that outfit looks like second skin on you Sofia gorgeous 🖤🖤🖤.”