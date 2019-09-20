Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Mom Christie After Wendy Williams Claims She ‘Faked’ Injury: ‘Insane’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is standing up for her mom, Christie Brinkley, after Wendy Williams claimed that the supermodel ‘faked’ her arm injury on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Christie Brinkley, 65, has already shut down rumors — started by Wendy Williams — that she faked hurting her arm on Dancing With the Stars and now, her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, is also weighing in. Sailor replaced her mom on the hit ABC show after the injury, and she took some time out of her recent rehearsals with Val Chmerkovskiy to chat about the situation. “It’s so insane to me,” Sailor told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t even find comments because it’s so real to me, the emotions are still so new.”

Sailor spoke to her mom on the phone after Christie got the injury in rehearsal, and she told ET that there would be absolutely no way for her mom to fake the genuine tears and emotion that she conveyed in the conversation. “She was sobbing, crying” Sailor explained. “She was so disappointed because she couldn’t do it anymore. She wasn’t even crying because she was hurt, she was like, ‘I let everyone down. I won’t be able to keep going on Dancing With the Stars.'” Luckily, Christie quickly came up with the idea to have Sailor take her place, and with just three days to learn the opening routine, Sailor stepped up. She earned a score of 18 from the judges, impressively landing in fourth place on the leaderboards.

Wendy made her initial comments about Christie’s injury right after news broke that the 65-year-old would have to drop out of the competition on Sept. 16. “Well, that looked fake as hell!” Wendy said, after watching a clip of the fall that broke Christie’s wrist. So, why does Wendy think Christie would fake something so serious? Wendy’s theory is that Christie wanted publicity for her Sailor, who’s a rising Sports Illustrated model, so she agreed to put her own name on the show, but planned all along to ‘get injured’ and have Sailor step in at the last minute. Whoa!

Christie has been onThe Wendy Williams Show a number of times and considers Wendy a personal friend, so she was devastated to learn that Wendy had made such a shocking accusation about her. She appeared on The Talk on Sept. 19 and shared personal stories about how she and Wendy have supported each other in the past. “I thought it was a mistake when someone told me [that Wendy started this rumor],” Christie admitted. She also showed a photo of the x-ray of her wrist to show how severe the break was.

“It’s much more fun to be kind,” Christie concluded. “I say it to all people — it can’t feel good to try and hurt other people. If it feels good, something is seriously wrong. Love more — especially now.” Sailor and Val will perform their next dance on the next episode of DWTS on Sept. 23.