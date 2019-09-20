National Pepperoni Pizza Day Deals 2019: $1 Medium Pies At Pizza Hut & More

It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day, which means some of our favorite restaurant chains are offering up some amazing deals and discounts!

National Pepperoni Pizza Day falls on Sept. 20, and in 2019, there are more deals than ever to celebrate this amazing holiday. At Villa Italian Kitchen, you can score a free slice of pepperoni pizza, as long as you buy one slice first. Two for the price of one — how could you pass that up!? At Cici’s Pizza, kids can eat the unlimited buffet for FREE with the purchase of one adult buffet and a large drink. Plus, through Sunday, guests can buy one pepperoni pizza and get a second for half off if they do carryout. Just make sure to check here for the right coupon for both deals!

Domino’s is currently offering an ongoing deal where guests can get three-topping carryout pizzas for just $7.99, so Pepperoni PIzza Day seems like the perfect time to take advantage of that, right?! At Jet’s Pizza, you can get a large pepperoni pizza for just $10.99 with the code PEP. Papa John’s is offering one large, one-topping pizza for $8.00 (use code 1LG8) or a large ULTIMATE pepperoni pizza for $10.00 (use code PEPDAY). If you’re a member of Pizza Hut’s Hut Rewards program, you can get a medium pepperoni pizza for just $1 with any purchase of a regular-priced piza.

Hungry Howie’s is offering up a large pepperoni pizza for just $5.55 with the code 555LG on carryout orders. To make this deal even sweeter, they’re extending it through Sunday, too! Marco’s also has a deal that lasts until Sunday — you can get a large pepperoni Magnifico for just $9.99 at participating locations with the code MAG999.

At Giordano’s, get 20% off of your online pepperoni pizza orders by using the code 286-668-189, and at Blaze, grab a large pepperoni pizza for only $8.95. There are plenty of offers on the table, so get to it!