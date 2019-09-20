Miranda Lambert’s Hot Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shows Off His Biceps While Doing Push-Ups

Miranda Lambert’s husband showed off some tricks he learned from the police academy! To prove his brawn, Brendan McLoughlin even did his push-ups with a dog on his back — Miranda tried to do the same.

Miranda Lambert’s husband not only can do consecutive push-ups — he can do them with a dog on his back. Brendan McLoughlin, who has been on a leave of absence from the New York Police Department since July 2019, performed the test of strength for Miranda’s Instagram Story on Sept. 20. The small pooch’s balance — and Brendan’s bulging biceps — never faltered. Brendan truly earned his “hot cop” Internet persona, which began with that one video of him doing the “Cupid Shuffle” in his uniform in 2015.

Miranda, 35, also gave the push-up challenge a go. With a different small dog positioned on her back, the country music star completed two push-ups on an outdoor mat — not exactly beating her husband’s personal record, but hey, he is a trained police officer. Brendan’s fitness may still meet NYPD standards, but we’ve heard that the stud is entertaining the idea of making that leave of absence permanent!

“Brendan had always planned on returning to the NYPD after taking a short hiatus from work. He loves being a police officer and it’s something he saw himself doing for the rest of his life. Brendan had every intention of spending time with Miranda after their wedding to just enjoy the honeymoon phase and then go back after her tour is done. But as time has gone on, Miranda and Brendan have become so inseparable and love spending as much time together as they can,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Since then, “they have discussed Brendan possibly not going back to the NYPD and instead serving as security for Miranda,” our insider reveals.

“No final decision” has been made in regards to Brendan’s future with the police force, our source added. “Brendan still has time to decide if he wants to go back or if he wants to change direction and stick by Miranda’s side.” Sticking by Miranda’s side is all Brendan has done this past summer! After Brendan secretly tied the knot with the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer in Jan. 2019, the newlyweds went on to have a memorable first summer together — they have been pictured holding hands, in bliss, multiple times in NYC. To wrap up the perfect summer, Miranda even declared that she’s no longer “in a sad time” in her life at her concert in Atlantic City, NJ on Aug. 31!