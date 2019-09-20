Beyonce Dresses As Lisa Bonet & Cradles Twins Rumi & Sir, 2, In Adorable New Photo

Just a few weeks after her 38th birthday, Beyonce looked back at her last year by uploading a series of photos on her website — including the CUTEST new pic of her two-year-old twins!

We don’t get to catch a glimpse of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, 2, all that often, but in honor of her 38th birthday, Bey has blessed us with a new photo of the adorable duo! The singer actually shared dozens of photos from the past year on her website, but fans are buzzing the most about the pic of Rumi and Sir being cradled by none other than herself dressed as Lisa Bonet on Halloween, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Th twins look adorable in their matching outfits. Rumi has her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Sir’s curls are too adorable atop his head.

There was plenty more where this sweet pics came from, though. Beyonce shared pics from tons of events that she attended throughout the past year, as well as plenty of personal pics. Of course, Jay is featured in many of them. From vacations to nights out, the two look more in love than ever. In one image, they’re standing on a beach and gazing into each other’s eyes, as if there’s no one else in the world but them. Another photos shows the power duo with their arms wrapped around each other on a boat.

Meanwhile, there’s also a plethora of pictures of Beyonce showing off some of the sexiest outfits that she wore all year long. For one event, she rocked a sequined green dress, which showed off her incredibly toned legs. Another look shows the singer in a tweet power suit, with her hair styled in braids. She also wore a stunning black gown that complemented her figure perfectly, and fans are buzzing about the look like crazy on Twitter.

It’s certainly been an amazing year for Bey, and we love that she’s giving us this glimpse into what goes on behind-the-scenes of her busy life. We can’t wait to see what the next year brings!