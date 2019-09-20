Just over one year after Kourtney Kardashian ended her relationship with Younes Bendjima, the two were spotted out and about holding hands while out and about in L.A.

Could Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Younes Bendjima, 26, be getting back together?! The former couple — who split in Aug. 2018 — were seen holding hands while enjoying a day out in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Daily Mail — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Kourtney has a huge smile on her face as she walks alongside her ex. The 40-year-old is wearing a green dress in the pic and showing off her toned legs, while Younes looks casual in track pants, a t-shirt and bucket hat.

Kourtney has been single since her split from Younes in Aug. 2018. Although she never confirmed the reason for the breakup, the timing was quite interesting, as Younes was spotted looking cozy with another woman in Mexico right around the same time. It was rumored that Kourt ended the relationship because Younes was unfaithful, but she never publicly commented on the reason for the split. Meanwhile, he insisted that he did not cheat on the reality star.

Despite the seemingly messy breakup, though, Kourtney and Younes stayed on good terms. In February, they ran into each other at a juice shop, and another customer snapped a photo that showed them looking quite friendly. Then, Younes was in attendance at Kourtney’s 40th birthday party in April. Footage from the bash actually just aired on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kourtney could be seen giving her ex a friendly kiss on the cheek when he arrived.

Before their 2018 breakup, Kourtney and Younes had been dating for more than one year. It’s unclear if their latest PDA-filled outing means they’re fully back together…or just having fun. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.