Kenya Moore Focused On Baby Brooklyn, 10 Mos., & ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip After Splitting From Husband

Kenya Moore has a new goal now that she’s a single lady, following her unsuspected split from Marc Daly. After the ‘RHOA’ star broke the news with ‘sadness’ on Sept. 19, a source tells HollywoodLife how Kenya is coping.

Kenya Moore, 48, “is hanging in there” after announcing her split from her now estranged husband, Marc Daly, on Sept. 19, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Her decision to divorce the restaurateur rocked fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, considering that she called Marc the “love of my life” during an appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show that aired just two days prior. But Kenya has new priorities. “She’s doing the absolute best that she can and is focused on Brooklyn right now,” our source says, referring to Kenya and Marc’s daughter whom they welcomed in Nov. 2018.

In the wake of the split, the new mother will also be prioritizing me-time and her career. “She looks amazing and is focusing on herself and her baby right now,” our source continues. Fortunately, work is offering an opportunity for Kenya to take her mind off the divorce! “Kenya is still busy filming RHOA through October. The ladies are leaving for their cast trip this Sunday and Kenya will be there,” our source reveals, after the Atlanta “Housewives” already took a cast trip to Canada earlier this summer. Kenya’s camera time on Bravo also marks her big return to RHOA, since she had been absent from the reality television show since Season 10.

Kenya and Marc kept their reasons for ending their over two-year marriage ambiguous when they issued their respective statements. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” Kenya announced in her statement to HollywoodLife. She added, “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Marc asked for fans to disengage from gossip. “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible,” the businessman told PEOPLE on Thursday. He continued, “I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Just one week before announcing the split, Kenya and Marc attended their daughter’s swim class. Kenya happily shared a clip of the family outing, writing, “This warms my heart! Today my baby was a rockstar in swim class. Her daddy was afraid to submerge her but she actually learns to swim that way!”