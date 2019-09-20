James Van Der Beek’s Daughter, 5, Shaves The Side Of Her Head — See Amazing Pic

James Van Der Beek has a very bold little girl. She had the whole side of her head shaved, which is something she’s wanted for a ‘long time.’

James Van Der Beek‘s five-year-old daughter Annabel is going to have a whole new look on Monday nights when she roots for her dad on Dancing with the Stars. The blonde cutie has wanted to have half of her head shaved and she finally got her wish on Sept 20. Mom Kimberly played videographer as she showed the entire haircut process. Kimberly is heard saying that the cut is something she’s wanted “for a long time” and chipper Annabel chimes in “every day!”

Mama Kimberly seemed more nervous as initially Annabel’s shoulder length blonde curls were cut down to about several inches of hair left. “Mom can I hold it? Cause it’s my hair” she playfully says as she holds her curls in her hands. “Not anymore,” Kimberly laughs. “It IS still my hair” Annabel insists as she lifts it up to her nose to sniff it. Then out comes the electric clippers and Annabel laughs in delight that she’s now getting a buzz cut to the side of her head.

“This is my first time. I had one haircut before but this is my first time getting a different haircut,” the chatty Annabel reveals as Kimberly agrees, “That’s true, this is her second ever haircut.” Dad James was impressed, captioning the video: “I don’t know if my parents would have ever let me do this… because I don’t know if I would have had the balls to even go for it. VanDerBeek2.0 ❤️.” After the video, a second pic shows the “after” of the partially shaved had and Annabel looks like a total badass.

Even his DWTS family members were impressed. Peta Murgatroyd wrote “O M G!!!! This is super cool, what a rockstar!” and the show’s IG page agreed, commenting “Rockstar 🙌🏽.” More fans were impressed with Annabel’s confidence. “maaan, I want to have her determination! i loved that she didn’t blink or squirm when the stylist made the first cut… POWER TO YOU!!!💜👏🏽,” a woman named Lolani wrote while a fan named Anita added “I love her courage. Her little giggle like “oh it’s happening!” 🙌🏽 #shehasmoxie 🙂.” James, 42, took the top spot on DWTS on the show’s season 28 premiere episode so hopefully we’ll be seeing him on the show — and Annabel in the audience — for many weeks to come.