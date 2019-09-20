Dog The Bounty Hunter Thinks ‘Broken Heart’ After Beth Chapman’s Death Caused His Chest Pain

Dog The Bounty Hunter opened up about his recent hospitalization for a cardiac ‘emergency,’ describing how he ‘couldn’t breathe’ before suggesting he had a ‘broken heart’ from Beth Chapman’s tragic death!

“Just like, y’know, in the center [of my chest,]” Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, said to Fox31 Denver when describing the “heart” emergency that recently sent him to the hospital. “I just couldn’t breathe. It was like if I had run a three or four-mile run. And all I did was work out.” When considering what could have caused this health scare, Duane chalked it up to “psychological” factors, mostly due to the tragic loss of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman. “I’m going through some psychological things right now, too, so that doesn’t help,” said Duane. “Y’know, I think basically, I had a broken heart. And, of course, it’s going to heal.”

Dog’s suggestion that his hospitalization – happening over the Sept. 14 weekend – was due to a “broken heart” is not as far-fetched as you could think. “In regards to stress and heart attacks, different people react to stress in different ways,” Dr. Reed Wilson, a Beverly Hills GP & Cardiologist, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When stress is marked, you can raise your blood pressure and make you more prone if you were near a tipping point. Stress can alter your lifestyle so that you smoke more or eat less well or drink too much or not exercise.”

“Interestingly there is another even rarer condition called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which is a condition brought on by stress and marked emotions that can cause the same symptoms as a heart attack,” Dr. Wilson told HollywoodLife. “The other name for this is the “broken heart syndrome.” No underlying heart disease is necessary for this condition.”

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy “can be pretty similar to a heart attack, and actually, even have EKG changes similar to a heart attack. The heart even looks like it had a heart attack with areas of the muscle moving abnormally,” Dr. Reed adds. “You can die of this ‘broken heart syndrome.’ Both heart attacks and broken heart syndrome can lead to bad heart rhythms.”

To say Dog The Bounty Hunter has been under some stress would be an understatement. He lost Beth Chapman to cancer in June. Shortly after her death, someone broke into the Chapman family’s Dog The Bounty store in Edgewater, Colorado and stole personal items that belonged to Beth. If that wasn’t enough, Dog is reliving the last days of Beth’s life in Dog’s Most Wanted. The new series premiered on Sept. 4, and it was filmed up until Beth’s death. While Dog is looking forward to seeing his wife’s “smile again,” watching her in her final days will be “bittersweet” for him.