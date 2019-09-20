Cole Sprouse Proves His ‘Friends’ Character Is All Grown Up With Epic 25th Anniversary Photo

‘Friends’ is celebrating its 25th anniversary and it’s time to take a trip down memory lane. Cole Sprouse, who played Ben Geller on the show, gave us all the throwback feels with a special anniversary photo.

It’s hard to believe that Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary already — time has truly flown by. The official anniversary is Sept. 22 and the hype surrounding the show has been more intense than ever. The Friends Instagram page hit us right in the feels by posting a photo of Cole Sprouse, who is now 27, with Hugsy on that famous orange couch. “The One Where Ben Grew Up,” the caption reads. Ben is all grown up, that’s for sure!

Cole played Ross Geller’s adorable son Ben from seasons 6 to 8 on the show. He appeared in 24 episodes total. While Cole has an identical twin named Dylan Sprouse, Cole was the only one to play Ben. Three other child actors played younger versions of Ben before Cole assumed the role. After his run on Friends ended in 2002, Cole became a major child star. Cole and Dylan were the stars of the Disney Channel Original Series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.

Cole and Dylan both took breaks from being child actors to attend New York University. After a years-long hiatus, Cole returned to acting when he signed on to play Jughead Jones on Riverdale. The role has catapulted him to superstardom once again, along with his co-stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, and Camila Mendes.

The actor admitted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in Nov. 2018 that he “fell in love” with his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston when he was on the show. Cole revealed,”I remember feeling so, so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines and she just stared at me and was waiting and one of the crewmembers, it was one of the cameramen — you guys know who you are — just goes, ‘That little boy’s got a crush!’ Broke me.”