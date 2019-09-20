Cardi B Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Offset: ‘We Keep Learning & Growing’

Two years ago today Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot in the privacy of their own bedroom. Now she’s celebrating their anniversary and how they grow stronger every day.



Cardi B and Offset have done what seemed like the impossible at times…they’ve made it to their second wedding anniversary. While there were a few bumps along the way — like when she threatened to divorce him in Dec. of 2018 for allegedly cheating — their marriage is now stronger than ever. The 26-year-old Grammy winner took to her Instagram in celebration, writing “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about,” next to a photo of the beaming couple.

Offset, 27, also took to the ‘gram to celebrate the day and their love. “Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤,” he wrote next to a montage of video clips from behind the scenes of their marriage, set to his song “Don’t Lose Me.”

They didn’t even tell fans when they tied the knot, as they did it in secret, marrying in the bedroom of Offset’s Atlanta home. Fans knew they were engaged, as he publicly got down on one knee at one of her concerts in Oct. of 2017 and proposed onstage. With one of the blingiest diamond rings ever. But by that point it was just putting a ring on her hand as a formality since they were already husband and wife.

In June of 2018 a marriage certificate from Fulton County, GA surfaced that said the two were married on Sept, 20, 2017. Cardi finally admitted to tying the knot and why she kept it secret in a Twitter post on June 25 of that year, less than three weeks before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter Kulture on July 10, 2018. “This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life. Welp f**k it,” she began.

Cardi explained, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

It was a spur of the moment decision. “One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” Cardi revealed. “I said I do, with no dress and no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” Then she snarked, “Well now since you lil nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”