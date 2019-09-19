Sarah Hyland Admits She Told Wells Adams The Exact Engagement Ring She Wanted Before Proposal

Wells Adams knows how to follow instructions! Sarah Hyland mapped out exactly what kind of ring she wanted before the reality star proposed, and he totally delivered.

Sarah Hyland has been sporting a massive engagement ring ever since Wells Adams proposed on the beach in July. The bling is so stunning, that even Dax Shepard couldn’t help but admire it while interviewing the Modern Family star as a fill-in on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Dax commented on how beautiful the ring was, and admitted that Wells did a great job. “Thanks, I told him what to get!” Sarah responded, with a cheeky smile. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with a girl knowing what she wants and making sure her man knows it!

Wells proposed to Sarah with a giant oval diamond, set on a thin band. After he proposed, Sarah couldn’t stop showing it off on social media, so she’s clearly thrilled that he listened to her direction. The proposal came after less than two years of dating for this couple, as they first got together in Sept. 2017. The relationship began after Sarah tweeted about Wells’ appearance as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. He caught wind of the tweet and decided to shoot his shot by sliding into her DMs. Of course, it worked!

The pair’s romance was put to the test almost immediately, as Sarah was about to undergo a kidney transplant just days after they met in person for the first time. Sarah was upfront with Wells about her medical conditions, and he proved to be the perfect gentleman and support system in her months of recovery.

After just under one year of dating, Wells proved how serious he was about the relationship by moving from Nashville to L.A. to live with Sarah. Next up? We’ll get to see these two tie the knot! However, they have not publicly confirmed a wedding date at this time.