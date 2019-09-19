Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His ‘A-hole’ Kids With Blake Lively Who Don’t Let Him Sleep

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been able to sleep lately, and he’s putting all the blame on his two children, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

“Bags under my eyes by two thankless a–holes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining,” Ryan Reynolds, 42, jokingly captioned a Sept. 18 Instagram post that promoted his Aviation Gin. Clearly, he was kidding, as Ryan usually does on social media, and no one seemed to enjoy it more than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who jumped in on the fun with his own comment. He wrote, “Love these shots and love your gin. Oh but I’m an ‘a–hole’ cos I wanted you to read the second half of The Shining?” Ha!

But that’s not all — Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, who shares James, 4, and Inez, 2, with the Canadian actor, later added, “Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now.” The Gossip Girl alum announced in May that she’s pregnant with the couple’s third child when she debuted her baby bump in a bright yellow dress at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere.

And speaking of kids, since starting their family in 2014, Ryan and Blake have kept their children out of the spotlight. “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” Blake told Marie Claire in 2016. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish. All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family. That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012. He was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 and engaged to Alanis Morissette from 2004 to 2007.