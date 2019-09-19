See Message
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Problematic Behavior’ Amid Jen Harley Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems to be hitting out at ex Jen Harley in a cryptic message. He’s warning fans not to wait around for someone to change their ‘problematic behavior.’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on-again, off-again romance with Jen Harley is definitely the latter these days. He seems to be hitting out at her with a cryptic Instagram quote he added to his stories on Sept. 19. It read: “Don’t let anyone guilt trip you for having not waited around for them to change their sh*tty ass, problematic behavior and get their sh*t together. You don’t owe anyone years of your life in exchange for the decline in your mental and emotional health.” Uh oh! It sounds like he’s telling Jen he’s done because she won’t change her ways.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY on Sept. 8, “Jen Harley moved all of her things out of the house she shared with Ron. They are 100% broken up.” He lives in Las Vegas and the former couple share a 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky. “They are currently looking into re-doing their current custody agreement and right now, Ariana Skye is with Ron,” the insider continued. “Ron really does want to share custody with Jen and co-parent with her despite everything going on between them.”

This isn’t the first time Ronnie’s used a cryptic Instagram message to hint at the status of his romance with Jen. He seemed to indicate they were working through their issues by posting a story on August 29, writing “don’t make the mistake of thinking a bump in the road is the end of the road.” The IG story featured a smiling photo of Ronnie in a screen grab from the show, looking away from the camera with a pair of shades on. He added optimistically, “remember, there’s always a reason to smile.”

That came a day after Jen posted a passive-aggressive IG story that read: “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!” Then on Sept. 5 she accused Ronnie of already dating another woman, posting a photo to her IG stories that appeared to show Ronnie hanging out with another woman on a boat. It was taken from behind so their faces weren’t visible, but the woman had her arm around the man Jen claimed to be Ronnie. “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” Jen captioned the image before later deleting it.