Porsha WIlliams & Dennis McKinley are All Smiles On ‘Date Night’ 6 Weeks After Reconciling

The first post-reunion photos are here! After Porsha Williams revealed she and Dennis McKinley were back together in Aug. 2019, the ‘RHOA’ star gave fans glimpses of their blissful ‘date night’ on Sept. 18.

Reunited and it feels so good! Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley, 39, didn’t need to sing the iconic Peaches & Herb line, because their smiles said it all in a series of photos that Porsha shared to Instagram on Sept. 19. The happy couple grinned wide in two selfies, and even pulled off a prom pose, during their “date night” at an event that called for Porsha and Dennis to dress up in their finest evening wear.

Dennis held on closely to Porsha in a blue checked coat and black tie. Meanwhile, Porsha highlighted her fabulous post-baby curves in a white mini dress from JustColours. Porsha complemented the dress with her best accessory: her gigantic oval diamond ring from Dennis, a token from his proposal to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star in Sept. 2018. A familiar face from RHOA, Marlo Hampton, also attended the classy function!

This is the first time Porsha put Dennis’ face back on her Instagram grid since they temporarily split in June, shortly after YouTuber Latasha Kebe accused Dennis of cheating with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. Both Dennis and Sincerely denied the rumors, and by Aug. 6, Porsha confirmed that she and her fiancé were back on. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” the Bravo star told Dish Nation, and also revealed that Dennis bought his own flight to join Porsha amid the RHOA cast trip in Canada.

This reunion is going so well, Dennis and Porsha are even entertaining the idea of giving their daughter, Pilar Jhena, 6 months, a sibling! “I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later. We’re going right back in,” Dennis revealed in a separate episode of Dish Nation, uploaded on Aug. 15. While Dennis could imagine filling their household with up to five kids, Porsha chimed in, “I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”

As for why Porsha decided to give her romance with Dennis a second go, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Very recently, Porsha decided to give things a try again and get back together with Dennis — who has stepped it up more and more. She knows they have a child together and it’s in PJ‘s best interest. She and Dennis have a lot of love there, and most of her RHOA co-stars have really supported her through this.”