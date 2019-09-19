Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Their Plans For Having Kids After 8 Mos. Of Dating

Despite dating for less than a year, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have a solid idea of next steps in their relationship. The couple discussed babies in the latest episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ and revealed their future family plans!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have babies on the brain. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, revealed how many children he wants to have with the retired WWE pro, 35, during the September 18 episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. And, the conversation only became more candid after that, with Nikki revealing how she wants her childbirth experience to go.

“You know what? I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have,” Artem told Nikki after she asked him how many children he wants. “They have two of us. It’s me and my brother,” he said.

“If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother,” Artem continued. Nikki then took things a step further when she asked her boyfriend if he wants to have a kid “with me?”

“That’s so cute,” he replied, confirming, “Um, yeah!” However, Nikki went on to explain that there’s specific circumstances she prefers when it comes to starting a family.

“I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” she admitted. “I want an epidural right when I get into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Later in the podcast discussion, Nikki revealed that she’s met Artem’s parents over FaceTime, and raved over his Russian mother.

“You have so much heart,” she gushed. “You’re extremely patient, and even though I’ve only met your parents twice on FaceTime and there is a language barrier … your mom seems like one of the sweetest women in the world, and you’re the literally one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”

HollywoodLife recently caught up with Nikki, who was with her twin sister Brie at Coco J’Adore restaurant in New York, in celebration of their new beauty/hair products line, Nicole + Brizee. The E! personalities couldn’t say enough good things about Artem and how he fits in so well with their family.

“He’s literally Birdie’s best friend,” Brie said of her 2-year-old daughter, who’s become quite close with the pro dancer since he started dating Nikki. “She’s obsessed!”, Nikki said, adding that Birdie calls Artem, “A”.

Brie also admitted that her husband, Bryan Danielson approves of Artem. “Bryan loves Artem. They’ll always sit and talk and he always tries to dig real deep into his childhood and Russia,” Brie explained, noting that Bryan and Artem have a lot of similar qualities.

Before Artem, Nikki previously dated WWE superstar John Cena on and off for six years. He proposed on national television during a WWE match in April 2017, but they called off the engagement about a year later and subsequently split in April 2018. Despite briefly reuniting soon after the breakup, Nikki and John called it quits for good in July 2018.

Nikki has never been married. Artem, on the other hand, had a brief marriage to professional dancer Giselle Peacock from 2004 to 2005.