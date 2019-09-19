Mariah Carey’s Adorable Twins Monroe & Moroccan, 8, Make Cute Cameo In Her New Music Video

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, while recording the theme song for ‘Mixed-ish.’ Mimi and ‘dem babies’ are filmed dancing in the studio!

Throughout Mariah Carey’s new track “In The Mix,” you can hear two little voices shout out “Yay us.” They belong to her very own twins, Monroe and Moroccan Canon, 8! The siblings joined their mom while she recorded the theme song to Mixed-ish — the spin-off series of Black-ish — which dropped on Sept. 17. The track’s accompanying music video showed Mariah and her musical protégés in the sound studio! Although most of the music video was comprised of clips from Mixed-ish, Monroe and Moroccan’s studio time with Mariah got a quick cameo at the end.

Monroe and Moroccan danced as they shouted their chorus into the recording mics, and Mariah hopped in for the dance party at one point. The song’s importance to Mariah makes this family collaboration even more sentimental. “As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of Mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved,” Carey said in a statement, obtained by The Wrap. “I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for [show creator] Kenya [Barris] and the show.”

Mixed-ish serves as the prequel story for Tracee Ellis Ross’ Black-ish character, Rainbow Johnson, as she grows up in a mixed-race house during the ’80s. Arica Himmel is playing the younger Rainbow in the new ABC series, which premieres on Sept. 24!

The music gene has passed on from Mariah to “dem babies,” which she and ex-husband Nick Cannon, 38, affectionately call their twins. Monroe and Moroccan sang along with their mom to one of her No. 1 hits, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” in Nov. 2018. Then, for the twins’ birthday party in April 2019, Moroccan showed off his DJ skills! Someone needs to carry on Mariah’s legacy of producing Billboard chart-toppers.