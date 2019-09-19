Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Truth About Split Rumors After She Removes Pic Of Them From Closet

After Kylie Jenner removed a photo of her and Travis Scott from the windowsill inside her walk-in closet, fans started panicking and speculating that there may be trouble in paradise.

Fret not! Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, have not split. Despite intense fan speculation, following the disappearance of the photo of her and Travis, all is well in Kylie and Travis’ world. And you probably won’t hear a word about it from Kylie, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kylie doesn’t have any plans on addressing these rumors that claim she and Travis split. Kylie thinks the rumors are absolutely ridiculous and she didn’t get rid of their photo together. Kylie simply moved the photo because she was rearranging things in her closet, but she still has it and moving it had nothing to do whatsoever of her feelings about Travis or her relationship.”

So then why did Kylie post a cute new couple photo on her Instagram stories just hours later? Was she trying to dispel the rumors? Not quite. Our source said, “And she didn’t post the photo of them together on her Instagram stories as a way of addressing the rumors because Kylie is constantly posting photos and videos of them together. Kylie understands that she has a huge fanbase and people over analyze everything she does and posts, but rest assured, there is nothing going on and they’re in a great place.”

Fans also should have known better since the duo basically proved they were stronger than ever with an intimate interview for Playboy, which was published on Sept. 13. “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Travis told Kylie, and the mother to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, agreed! “I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Kylie replied.