Kim Kardashian Reveals She, Khloe & Kourtney ‘Started Crying’ The Last Time They Saw O.J. Simpson

Kim Kardashian, 38, has opened up about the last time she saw her late father’s best friend, accused killer O.J. Simpson. The mom-of-four got candid about the experience in the second part of her interview with her BFF Jonathan Cheban for his new podcast, Foodgod: OMFG. As fans of the Kardashians know, Kim’s dad Robert was part of the defense team that helped get O.J. – now 72 – acquitted in 1995 after he was tried for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Kim opened up about the trial and the last time she saw the NFL legend during her intimate chat with Jonathan. “I think the last time I saw him was in Miami,” she said. “It was before he had gone to jail this last, you know, situation. I think me and Kourtney and Khloe, we were in Miami in a club and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind the stage or something; I don’t even know what club it was at. We all started crying and it was emotional.”

The Kardashians and the Simpsons were good friends when Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and their brother Rob were growing up. During the interview, Kim also spoke about Nicole and O.J.’s kids. Nicole – who was just 35 when she was killed in 1994 – had two children with her ex-husband, daughter Sydney (now 33) and son Justin (who is 31). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that she hasn’t completely lost touch with the children who were 9 and 6 respectively when their mom was murdered outside their Brentwood, California home. “His kids are so amazing, his and Nicole’s kids,” she said. “And I am still somewhat friendly with his children. I don’t really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back and I just have respect for them.”