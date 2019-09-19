See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Surprisingly Sitting Apart At Emmy Awards — See Seating Card Photos

Kylie and Kendall Jenner
REX/Shutterstock
Model Kendall Jenner wears a bright yellow dress and carries a Prada purse as she goes out in Midtown Manhattan. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5098660 170619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Kylie Jenner and her crew are color coordinated as they leave the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kylie is wearing a tight pink leather dress. Earlier in the evening, Kylie was at Goya Studios celebrating the launch of her new skincare product with her sisters and mother as well. 22 May 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA426522_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Stars arrive at dinner after Versace Show during Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Kendall Jenner wears Dress ? Versace Pre-Fall 19 Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5066675 220219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Trouble in sisterly paradise? Kendall and Kylie Jenner are attending the 2019 Prime Time Emmys, but are seated far apart from each other.  Not only that, they each have better seats than Kim Kardashian!

It’s going to be a big night for the Jenner sisters as Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, are going to be presenters at the 71st Prime Time Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 22. It’s the first time they’ve got to attend the big event so you’d think they would want to spend the occasion together in the audience to share in all the starry excitement. But HollywoodLife.com has photos of the seating cards for the event at the sisters are far apart from one another.

Kylie has two open seats on her right and three open seats on her left. In front of her his House of Cards actor Michael Kelly and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is directly behind Kylie with The Voice host Carson Daly one seat away from Padma. Kendall has one open seat on either side of her and is one seat away from 911 star Peter Krause, who is also a presenter. Former New Girl star Max Greenfield is right behind her and a seat away from him is Empire star Terrence Howard.

What’s even weirder is that they both have better seats than big sister Kim Kardashian, 38! She’s seated two rows back from Kendall and is directly behind Terrence. Kim is one of the driving forces of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so you’d think she’d get one of the best seats in the house. She’s not even on an aisle to make up for being further back. Not only that, Kim attended the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 14 where she was a presenter, so you’d think that would give her more clout.

Kendall Jenner Emmys seat
Kendall Jenner’s 2019 Emmys seating chart placeholder. She’s going to be seated two rows in front of sister Kim Kardashian and far away from sister Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner Emmys seat
Kylie Jenner’s seating card for the 2019 Emmys. She’s far away from where sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are scheduled to be seated.

Well, the upside of the sisters being seated so far apart from each other is they’ll have the chance to mingle and meet new people. But they will for sure be together at one point, as the three sisters will appear onstage as presenters to give out an award.