Kendall & Kylie Jenner Surprisingly Sitting Apart At Emmy Awards — See Seating Card Photos

Trouble in sisterly paradise? Kendall and Kylie Jenner are attending the 2019 Prime Time Emmys, but are seated far apart from each other. Not only that, they each have better seats than Kim Kardashian!

It’s going to be a big night for the Jenner sisters as Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, are going to be presenters at the 71st Prime Time Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 22. It’s the first time they’ve got to attend the big event so you’d think they would want to spend the occasion together in the audience to share in all the starry excitement. But HollywoodLife.com has photos of the seating cards for the event at the sisters are far apart from one another.

Kylie has two open seats on her right and three open seats on her left. In front of her his House of Cards actor Michael Kelly and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is directly behind Kylie with The Voice host Carson Daly one seat away from Padma. Kendall has one open seat on either side of her and is one seat away from 911 star Peter Krause, who is also a presenter. Former New Girl star Max Greenfield is right behind her and a seat away from him is Empire star Terrence Howard.

What’s even weirder is that they both have better seats than big sister Kim Kardashian, 38! She’s seated two rows back from Kendall and is directly behind Terrence. Kim is one of the driving forces of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so you’d think she’d get one of the best seats in the house. She’s not even on an aisle to make up for being further back. Not only that, Kim attended the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 14 where she was a presenter, so you’d think that would give her more clout.

Well, the upside of the sisters being seated so far apart from each other is they’ll have the chance to mingle and meet new people. But they will for sure be together at one point, as the three sisters will appear onstage as presenters to give out an award.