‘Jersey Shore’: Jen Freaks & Sends Desperate Messages To Angelina After Ronnie Goes ‘Missing’

Ronnie’s ‘Jersey Shore’ castmates know something is up with him on this week’s ‘Jersey Shore,’ but Jen Harley is even MORE confused, as she claims Ronnie went completely AWOL on her for a WEEK!

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick are all in Vegas for Vinny’s Chippendale’s show on this week’s Jersey Shore, and once again, Ronnie is displaying some odd behavior. “Ronnie is buried in his phone,” Vinny explains. “I’m waving my arms around. I look like one of those guys navigating the planes. We all have PTSD when it comes to Ronnie because every trip, there’s something going on with Ron. Again, we kind of sense something is wrong. He’s not being the Ron we know. You always assume the worst with him.”

As Ronnie continues to be submersed in his phone, the roommates become more and more convinced that there’s something going on between him and his on/off girlfriend, Jen Harley. Finally, their suspicions are confirmed when Angelina gets a DM from Jen herself. “All of a sudden, my phone is blowing up, and it’s Jen,” she says in a confessional. “Those text messages are f***ing insane. ‘Ron went to Cabo, went MIA, has been texting me crazy s*** all hours of the night, stayed longer, blocked me on everything. He just went completely whack.’ Like, what is really going on right now? I don’t know if he’s sober or not. I don’t know who the *** is lying at this point and I’m very scared.”

Angelina doesn’t show the rest of the roommates what Jen is saying to her, but they’re still confused. “To me, it’s weird that Jen is reaching out to our family instead of reaching out to him,” Pauly admits. “She’s going around our back and talking to the girls. Sometimes, I wish Ronnie would be honest with us about what’s going on.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley finally arrives and meets up with the group, and she’s livid that Ronnie is being so secretive. “It’s uncomfortable,” she says. “If you’re going to be with the roommates, then engage. Like, that annoys me.” The group starts taunting Ronnie about how much time he’s spending on his phone, and he eventually storms away from the group.

With Ronnie away from the table, the subject of Jen’s messages come up once again, but Angelina doesn’t want to share the private back and forth with everyone. This leads JWoww to try and lunge for the phone so she can see herself. “Jen messaged me on Instagram telling me that Ronnie has been missing for a week,” Angelina explains. “She doesn’t know where he is, and she hasn’t spoken to him for a week. Jenni grabs my phone. I’ve always been team Ron, I really am. But at this point, I don’t even know what to do. I thought Jenni and Ron are closer than that. I didn’t know that she would do this.”

Now, everyone is left wondering if there will be a complete Ronnie meltdown, but we’ll have to wait until next week’s episode to see if that’s the case!