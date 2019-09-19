‘GUHHNY’ Preview: Lil Mama Admits She Would Never ‘Disrespect’ Angela After Party Drama

Lil Mama wants to sit down and talk with Angela Simmons about what really happened at her party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘GUHHNY.’ Lil Mama and Angela finally talk things out.

Major drama went down at Lil Mama’s party and she’s determined to get it straightened out. Angela Simmons was at the party but she never saw Lil Mama. Lil Mama didn’t get to the party until later on, which was well after Angela had left. She admits that she didn’t have Angela’s number to call and explain what happened. Angela says she waited “mad long” for Lil Mama to show up. She had to leave to go home and take care of her kid. Lil Mama is upfront about the fact that she messed up a little bit.

“I would never want to, like, embarrass you or disrespect you,” Lil Mama tells Angela in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 19 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. Angela responds, “I feel like we’ve always had, like, a kind of awkward, weird relationship but I don’t know what could like possibly be the reason for any sort of, like, weird tension or anything like that.” Lil Mama admits the “energy” between them was very “standoffish.” She is honest about how she feels about Angela and they finally get on the same page.

They discuss past situations where things got awkward and tense between them. “To be honest with you, you were reserved and picky in a way where it was never a conversation to be had,” Lil Mama continues. At least they’re talking things through now.

The cast also includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan, and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana. Growing Up Hip Hop: New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.