‘Friends’: Google Honors Show’s 25th Anniversary With Hilarious Easter Eggs & Fans Freak

Google is commemorating the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by building Easter eggs into its search results for each character from the series.

Thanks to Google, our favorite Friends will always be there for us. To celebrate the show’s forthcoming 25th anniversary (Sept. 22), the popular search engine build fun Easter eggs into its results every time you look up one of the characters from the long-running series. The feature was first rolled out on Thursday, Sept. 19, and upon searching for one of the six main characters — Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Pheobe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) — you’ll see a special icon on the knowledge panels on the right side of the search page, next to information about that character.

Upon searching for Ross Gellar, for example, you’ll see an icon of a couch. Then, when you click on that, you’ll hear a soundbite of Ross yelling “Pivot!” But that’s not all — if you click on it numerous times in a row, the couch splits in two and you can hear Ross yell, “OK, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.” Hilarious, right? The same goes for all the other characters, too. For instance, if you search for Pheobe, Google will call up an image of a guitar. And when you click on that, a black cat pops up on the screen, and you hear Phoebe singing “Smelly Cat.”

These #Google Easter eggs are absolutely making my day. Search the Friends characters, click on the picture next to their name. Enjoy! #FRIENDS25 pic.twitter.com/iGFSFFYymg — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) September 19, 2019

Friends cumple 25 años, y Google lo celebra con estos easter eggs en su buscador. Busca los nombres de los personajes de la serie y pasará esto: pic.twitter.com/nbvI7ipwTD — Código Espagueti (@SomosEspagueti) September 19, 2019

Furthermore, searching Rachel Green will call up an icon of “The Rachel” haircut. Then, clicking that leads you to a Google Images search results page for the famous ‘do. Try it out and search the other characters, too. Better yet, a search for “Friends glossary” will also bring up some fun lingo from the show, such as “transponster,” “Joey’s apple” and “Holiday Armadillo.”

Friends, which first premiered on NBC on Sept. 22, 1994, ran for 10 seasons and some fans say it’s arguably the best sitcom of all time.