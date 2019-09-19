‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Connor & Whitney Split After Attempting Long Distance Romance

Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway had a whirlwind romance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but just a few months into their return home, they’ve decided to end their relationship.

Their love story was unexpected, but one for the ages, on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but unfortunately it didn’t work for Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway in the real world. Less than three months after they first got together in Mexico, Connor and Whitney have split, he confirmed to People. The two attended Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s wedding together on Aug. 23, but shortly after that, they began having deeper talks about the future and realized that it was not meant to be.

When Connor appeared on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special, which aired on Sept. 17, he said that things were going “well” with Whitney and that they had seen each other a “bunch” since filming ended. However, that was filmed at the end of August, and the couple didn’t officially decide to end their relationship until last week while Connor was in L.A. “We rushed into a relationship,” he admitted. “And we realized that we weren’t connecting anymore. We realized the relationship was moving really quickly. We almost skipped over those beginning relationship steps, like getting to know each other.”

On top of that, Connor and Whitney were dealing with long distance, as he lives in Texas, while she’s in California. “The fact that we had to be private about it made it even harder,” he explained. However, Connor and Whitney remain on good terms, as he revealed that the split was “100% mutual.”

The relationship between Connor and Whitney began in a very unexpected way on BIP. They first met and hit it off at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding. However, Connor also connected with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The day after the wedding, he was added as a Paradise cast member and asked Caelynn out on a date. They began exploring a relationship, but she broke his heart by choosing to be with Dean Unglert over him.

At that point, Connor decided to wait and see if Whitney would arrive on the beach next, but when she didn’t show up, he decided to leave the show. The timing was uncanny, as Whitney did come to Paradise — in hopes of seeing Connor again — just minutes later. When she found out that he had left, she chased after him and they re-connected in his hotel room. There was clearly an initial spark, but sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be in the real world!