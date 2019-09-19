‘BIP’s Clay Harbor Shades Nicole Lopez-Alvar For Dumping Him After Revealing He’s Not In Love Yet

Clay Harbor took to Instagram on September 19 to repost fan messages that sided with him after Nicole Lopez-Alvar ended their relationship on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ because he wasn’t ready to get engaged!

Clay Harbor doesn’t believe love should be forced, which is why he opted not to enter the fantasy suite with ex Nicole Lopez-Alvar during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, September 17. After she ended things because Clay wasn’t ready to say “I love you,” the former NFL player took to Instagram stories to repost fan messages that support his decision. — One in particular explained that love shouldn’t be forced.

“Since when is love forced? Forcing someone who wants to be with you to get engaged or say ‘I love you’ after 2 weeks is odd,” one Instagram user shared on IG stories, tagging Clay. “Also, wasn’t Nicole so torn between Christian and Jordan like halfway through the season? Well until they got kicked out and she had no other options?” the message continued.

Clay then reposted the message to his Instagram Story. He added three emojis — a pondering face emoji, and two others — which appeared to imply that he too agreed with the BIP fan opinion. And, that wasn’t the only message Clay reposted.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Clay Harbor)

Clay then reposted another fan message, which supported his decision not to attend the fantasy suite because he wasn’t in love with Nicole. This time, the message compared Clay’s situation to former Bachelor, Colton Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

Fans of The Bachelor will recall that Cassie left the show as the finale approached because she wasn’t ready for an engagement, despite having strong feelings for Colton. Instead, Colton chased after her and agreed to date following the finale, as opposed to getting engaged. They’re still together, today.

“Did Colton force Cassie to say I love you or to get engaged?” the BIP fan wrote. “No he fought for her and left with her anyways because that is LOVE! No ultimatums or demands. I stan Clay Harbor.” Clay then reposted the message and added three poker-faced emojis.

Those who watched the latest season of BIP will know that Clay and Nicole were one of the show’s strongest couples. Despite Jordan and Christian intervening to win over Nicole, she stayed with Clay. And, although Clay’s ex showed up, he still remained with Nicole.

However, when it came time to get serious after just a few weeks of dating, Clay decided not to go to the fantasy suit with Nicole and said he needed “space.” Clay expressed that he wanted to make things work with Nicole after the show wrapped, but he just wasn’t ready to say “I love you,” let alone get engaged, which is what Nicole wanted.

After the finale, Clay later took to social media to reveal that his conversation with Nicole was cut from the reunion special. As for what they spoke about? — Clay claimed that he wished Nicole luck with her “new relationship.” He never elaborated on who his ex is dating.