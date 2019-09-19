Christie Brinkley Sports Arm Sling, Yet Is All Smiles While Heading To ‘DWTS’ Studio After Dropping Out

As her daughter, Sailor, competes on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley stopped by the studio and was beaming, despite her recent injury.

Nothing will keep this ‘Uptown Girl’ from hitting the studio! Christie Brinkley, 65, arrived to the LA Dancing with the Stars studio on September 18 positively glowing, showing off her warm, iconic smile . The model sported an all denim look with white sneakers and sunglasses and wore an arm sling as her broken bones continue to mend. Christie was on her way to watch daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, rehearse with Christie’s original professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Sailor and Val performed in the season premiere on Monday night, dancing a foxtrot to ‘Uptown Girl.’ Val and Sailor earned a final score of 18/30, with Christie standing right next to her daughter as she received her critique from the judges.

Christie was forced to drop out of the reality competition show as a result of her injury with ABC confirming her decision on September 16. Luckily, Sailor stepped up to help her mom out and took the iconic model’s place. Prior to the season 28 premiere, Christie shared details of the brutal injury that side-lined her from competing. “I just broke my arm into 1,000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together…I’m so sorry!” Christie wrote on her personal Instagram account. “Only something like that could stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach…I was having a blast!”

While her injury was extensive, it didn’t stop Christie from supporting her daughter the very first night of competition. The proud mom sat in the first row of the audience, wearing a stunning red ensemble, to cheer on her daughter and dance partner. Christie was absolutely beaming as she watched Sailor, a Sports Illustrated model herself, dance her feet off for her mom despite some initial stage fright. “Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine, she is turning my defeat — or should I say two left feat — into her own victory of courage!” Christie wrote in the Instagram post announcing her departure from the competition.

We can’t wait to see this mother/daughter duo supporting each other as the competition kicks into high-gear! Dancing with the Stars continues on ABC Monday nights at 8 PM.