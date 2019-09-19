Jackets don’t always need to be layered over a top. Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell, and more of our favorite stars have gone shirtless under blazers!

Jackets are the easiest way to layer up when it’s chilly outside, but what you wear underneath is completely up to you. Celebrities like Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, and Stella Maxwell, have all decided forgo their shirts, rocking blazers in their own bold way.

Zendaya nailed the shirtless trend attending the Save the Children’s Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children on September 12. The Euphoria star sported an ivory pantsuit with subtle jewelry including hoop earrings and a statement ring. Zendaya added to the smoldering look with a pop of color, fashioning a bold red lip to finish off the tailored ensemble. The simple look was accented by a thick stripe running down the sides of Zendaya’s pant leg and accents around the collar of her blazer.

The Spider-Man: Far from Home actress wasn’t the only star fashioning the look as its popularity has been on the rise in the last month. Kristen Stewart was photographed at the Variety Studio on September 7 during the Toronto International Film Festival this month sporting a similar look with an edge to it. A chunky necklace couldn’t hide that the Charlie’s Angels actress was wearing zilch beneath her black blazer. Kristen accented her unique look with bold eye make up and a tussled style do with blond highlights.

