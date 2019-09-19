Cardi B Seemingly Fires Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine After He Claims She Was A Member Of Bloods Gang

While under cross-examination in court, Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed Cardi B was a Bloods member but didn’t ‘pay attention to her.’ The rapper seemed to clap back by resorting to the classic ‘I don’t know this man’ meme!

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, has been dropping names left and right throughout his three-day testimony in the racketeering trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who were accused of being Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members (the same gang Tekashi was once loyal to). But the biggest name of them all came up on his last day on the stand, Sept. 19 — Cardi B! Under cross-examination, Tekashi confirmed he knew that Cardi was a member of the “Bloods” gang, and claimed he also knew that she allegedly used Blood members in the background of her music videos, according to a testimony transcript that Complex shared. However, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — added that he “didn’t pay attention to her” while he was affiliated with the Bloods. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cardi’s reps for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Now, this isn’t exactly news — Cardi has been open about being a former Bloods member in interviews. But Tekashi’s court confession caused confusion online, with some fans wondering if she was a member of Tekashi’s same set of the Bloods, Nine Trey. In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi clarified that she was allegedly “Brim not 9 Trey,” per TMZ. The “Press” rapper also posted that iconic video of Keke Palmer to her Instagram, which many fans interpreted to be her unofficial clapback to Tekashi’s testimony! “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t — I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man,” Keke said in a Vanity Fair interview. Cue the laughing emojis, which piled into Cardi’s comments section afterwards. However, a rep denied Cardi’s past gang affiliation to TMZ!

Cardi previously talked about the Bloods in her cover story for GQ, published in April 2018. “Here’s the thing. I never really wanted to talk about that, because I always wanted a music deal. I always want to keep my endorsements. When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of…Bloods,” Cardi confessed to the publication. “I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that—it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave.” Cardi, who recently starred in the stripper movie Hustlers, claimed that stripping changed her life — by then, she “didn’t give a fu** about gangs” because she was “so focused on making money.”

Jim Jones, 43, was another big name that Tekashi brought up in court on Sept. 19. Tekashi accused the older rapper of being a former member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, something that Jim hasn’t confirmed himself.