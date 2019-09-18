Jessica Jaymes: 5 Things To Know About The Adult Film Star Who Died Suddenly At 43

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes was found unconscious at her home on Sept. 18 and sadly pronounced dead. Here are five things you should know about her.

Jessica Jaymes, 43, Hustler‘s famous contract model, was found dead in her San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 18, and as of right now, the cause is unknown, TMZ reported. The popular adult film star, who was the first of Hustler‘s contract models to become a member of the AVN Hall of Fame, was found unconscious by a friend who went to her house to check up on her after he hadn’t heard from her in a while. EMS was soon called to the location for cardiac arrest for a female and found nothing suspicious, according to the outlet. Authorities found prescription drugs at the scene and now Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death. Here are five things you should know about Jessica and her career.

1.) She first got into the adult film industry in 2002. She started out in soft porn when she was 26 and eventually got her big break when she signed with Hustler in 2004. Her adult film debut was in 2005’s The Porn Identity and she also won Hustler‘s “Honey of the Year” award that year. She went on to appear in over 200 adult films.

2.) Her successful career included appearances on on television. She appeared as herself on many episodes of the Showtime television series Weeds in 2006 and 2007. She also appeared on The Howard Stern Show, VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House, and HBO’s Vivid Valley.

3.) She was originally from Anchorage, Alaska. Her father worked as an undercover agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration and she attended the New Mexico Military Institute before graduating from Rio Salado Community College in Arizona.

4.) Her Instagram account had almost one million followers at the time of her death. She was very active on the social media platform, often posting sexy photos of herself. The last post she made before her death included a naked photo of herself from the stomach up that showed her covering her chest with her arm as she was getting her hair done. “Hey guys took a little vacation for a couple of days I love you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ apologies and I hope everyone is having the best sex time of their life! 😈,” she captioned the pic.

5.) She once was a teacher. Before she got her start in the adult film industry, she worked as a fourth-sixth grade teacher for three years.

Our healing wishes go out to all those affected by Jessica’s tragic death.