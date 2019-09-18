We The People March: 5 Facts About Massive DC Protest To ‘Demand Action’ From The Government

Protestors are taking to the streets of Washington, DC on September 21 to make one thing extremely clear to the US government: they work for us. Learn more about the We The People March, and how you can let your voice be heard.

A projected 100,000 people are expected to gather in Washington, DC on September 21 with a key objective in mind: let the officials we elected into office know that they work for us, the people, and not for the president or corporate influencers. Learn more about the upcoming We The People March in the United States capitol, as well as the dozens of marches held around the world in solidarity, held one day after the Global Climate Strike. This is what democracy looks like!

1. The march’s mission statement is being left intentionally vague. “We the People are marching to be seen and heard. We are marching to remind our elected officials that they work for us. We are marching because the current regime is a threat to our democracy and values. We are marching to demand action. Silence and inaction are complicity,” reads the protest’s website.

“Trump’s specialty is division. It’s something he’s really good at,” United Against Trump NOW’s Ekata Castro, wrote on Medium. The mission of this march says our diversity is our greatest strength. People aren’t attending because they want one thing (for example, impeachment). They are there for more than 100 good reasons. Their protest signs will reflect it. That alone is powerful.

2. But is NOT an anti-Donald Trump protest. We The People March’s Dr. Karen McRae (The New Agenda president Amy Siskind is the march creator), said in a statement that, “this march is not an anti-Trump rally. Instead, we must gather in unity to remind our lawmakers they work for us—we ARE the people, and going forward will be relentless in our demand to ensure spectator citizenship never happens again!”

3. The main march is in DC, but there are dozens more planned in the US and worldwide: the DC march begins at 12:00pm ET on September 21. Protestors should begin arriving by 11:00am ET, and meet on Pennsylvania Avenue between 12th and 13th streets. Protestors will then march through DC to Capitol Hill. To see the start times for the over 60 solidarity marches planned for that day across the US, England, France, Germany, Italy, Thailand, and Mexico, click HERE.

4. The march was inspired by the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. For the past 100+ days, young people have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for rallies and sometimes violent riots after a bill was announced that would make it possible for people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China. The millions of protestors are organized and savvy, continuously enduring tear gassing and police threats as they fight for full democracy.

5. We The People March has powerful supporters. Judd Apatow tweeted to his followers that “it is time to take to the streets” on September 21. And Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks tweeted, “During Vietnam and Watergate, we marched, and it changed policy and history. Hong Kong just protested and got a heinous law revoked. Join the #WeThePeopleMarch on September 21, 2019 in DC. Let your voice be heard.”