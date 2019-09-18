Wendy Williams stepped out looking gorgeous in a tight tan dress during an outing in New York City on Sept. 18 and she also showed off a new Louis Vuitton rhino she received.

Wendy Williams, 55, continued to prove she’s living her best life when she turned heads in a light tan form-fitting dress that went down to her ankles under an olive green jacket during an outing in New York on Sept. 18! The talk show host topped the look off with white sneakers as her bodyguard was seen carrying a big toy rhino that was designed with the Louis Vuitton logo and the brown and gold pattern the company is known for. The blonde beauty was all smiles as she caught cameras capturing the memorable moment.

This latest outing isn’t the first time Wendy got attention for looking fabulous. On Sept. 17, she was seen in the Big Apple wearing a long form-fitting black dress under a white overcoat. She wore white sneakers and sunglasses with the look as she also showed off a necklace and ring. She made the appearance after taping an episode of The Wendy Williams Show and looked confident as she slightly smiled to onlookers.

Although they look great on her, tight dresses aren’t the only pieces of clothing Wendy loves to show off. On Sept. 16, she wasn’t afraid to flaunt a little self promotion when she was seen walking the streets in a black T-shirt that had her name and face on it. She paired the top with matching black leggings which helped to show off her amazing figure as she usually does.

It’s always great seeing Wendy show off various styles as she struts her stuff in the New York streets. Her fashion sense and outspoken attitude has made her one of the most loved talk show hosts on television right now and we can’t wait to see what other attire she’ll show off in the future!