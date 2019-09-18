Tamar Braxton Admits She’s Ready To Marry BF David & Takes Shots At Ex Vincent Herbert On ‘Wendy’

Tamar Braxton is ready for marriage with BF David Adefeso, 2 months after her divorce was finalized! She gushed over her relationship with David Adefeso to friend Wendy Williams on Sept. 18, and explained how she got over ex, Vincent Herbert.

Tamar Braxton is putting herself and her happiness first these days. The singer, 42, revealed on Wednesday that her relationship with boyfriend, David Adefeso is so strong, she’d say “yes” if he proposed. When talking to Wendy Williams about her upcoming mind, body and soul self transformation, Tamar revealed that her boyfriend’s “amazing” family loves her.

“Are you gonna marry him?”, Wendy, 55, asked. “I mean, if he asked me. Nobody asked me nothing,” Tamar replied, adding that she’s been dating David, a Harvard grad and businessman, for about 17 months. The topic of marriage came up once again when Wendy asked Tamar if she wants more kids.

“I want a tribe a multitude of children. I have infertility issues so I don’t know how that’s going to go,” Tamar explained. However, “I don’t want two baby daddies,” she said. Instead, “I’d do a husband and a baby,” Tamar added, explaining, “I would have a baby with whoever puts a ring on it. I’m a wife not a girlfriend. I would have a husband and a baby daddy.”

That’s when Wendy asked once again if she’d marry David, to which Tamar replied, “Yes,” later noting, “Now, that’s a piece of chocolate, I won’t give up.”

Tamar and her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert already share a son, 6-year-old Logan, together. The singer and the producer split in October 2017 when Tamar filed for divorce following accusations that Vincent had cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in July 2019.