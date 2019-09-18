Spencer Pratt Throws Shade At Brody Jenner: Miley Cyrus ‘Came Along’ & ‘Swooped’ Your Girl

Woah — Spencer Pratt took a jab at Brody Jenner out of nowhere. ‘The Hills’ star mocked his castmate’s former unconventional marriage with Kaitlynn Carter, who hasn’t been shy to show off her PDA with Miley Cyrus after the split!

Spencer Pratt, 36, sees Miley Cyrus, 26, as Mrs. Steal Yo’ Girl. The pop star has been engaging in PDA with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, ever since the fashion influencer and Brody Jenner, 36, announced the end of their marriage through a rep on Aug. 2. While that’s nothing new since we’re midway into September, Kaitlyn recently confirmed on The Hills: New Beginnings that she and Brody participated in threesomes with other women while (unofficially) married. Spencer saw the confession as an opportunity to throw shade.

On Sept. 18, Spencer retweeted a quote that Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch, 37, gave to Playboy — “Swinging saved our marriage” — and the MTV star cheekily replied, “until Miley comes along and swoops your girl #TheHills.” Awkward. To be clear, it was reported that no “swooping” happened — Miley and Kaitlynn reportedly didn’t begin “seeing” one another until after “they had both broken up with their spouses,” sources told TMZ.

Before Miley took her friendship with Kaitlynn to a flirty level, the “Slide Away” singer was eight months into a marriage (and 10 years into an on-again, off-again relationship) with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, 29. News of their split broke on Aug. 10, the same day the public saw photos of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing and cuddling in Lake Como, Italy!

Spencer’s diss doesn’t really count as rubbing salt in the wound, anyways. Like Kaitlynn, Brody immediately moved on to a new beau following the split. He’s now dating Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco, 22, and the blonde beauty even shared a photo of them making out amid a horseback ride in Montana on Sept. 13!

There’s also no post-breakup animosity between Brody and Kaitlynn, even after they both hit up Columbia Records’ MTV VMAs after-party on Aug. 26 (with Kaitlynn and Josie by their sides). “None of them really interacted at the after party so there was no drama whatsoever,” a source close to Brody and Kaitlynn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kaitlynn and Miley did their own thing, while Brody and Josie did theirs. This really wasn’t the time or place to bring up any issues or even begin to make things awkward so both felt it was best to just focus on hanging with their own crews and having a good time. The night was all about positivity and that’s what they did.”