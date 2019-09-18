Dorinda and Tinsley haven’t gotten along for some time, as Dorinda previously accused Tinsley about lying about her break-up with ex Scott.

Filming for Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York City is underway, and the drama is looking more heated than ever! Dorinda Medley, 54, and Tinsley Mortimer, 44, were spotted getting into an intense spat at Luann de Lesseps‘ STOMP Out Bullying event on Tuesday, September 18 in NYC. The event aims to raise awareness around bullying, and also features a comedy show for entertainment.

Dorinda and Tinsley didn’t appear to seek privacy for their conversation, as other attendees were able to get video recording of the argument which was later posted to Instagram. Dorinda repeatedly pointed her finger in Tinsley’s face, as she appeared to say, “there’s something wrong with you.” Tinsley didn’t appear impressed with Dorinda’s outburst, as she sarcastically smiled and pointed her finger right back in Dorinda’s face. While there were rumors that Tinsley may not return, she is indeed full-time status for the new season.

New housewife Leah McSweeney appeared to be standing with Tinsley during the argument, which happened right before Luann spoke at the event. Leah, who is a friend of Tinsley’s, replaces longtime OG cast member Bethenny Frankel. Both Dorinda and Tinsley were dressed up for the night out, as Tinsley rocked a burgundy sequin mini dress and her hair in a half-pony. Dorinda rocked a ’70s-inspired ensemble with fitted white bell bottoms, and a marigold yellow shirt.

While fans will have to wait and see exactly what Tinsley and Dorinda were arguing about, the duo have had a history of drama. Dorinda previously accused Tinsley of lying about her breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth. Tinsley has also been linked to Billy Bush, but denied the rumors. The housewives were also reportedly “threatened” by Tinsley joining the series, as she’s “younger and hot and recently single again.” The new season of The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo next year.