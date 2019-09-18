The women traveled to Mexico for some fun in the sun at Kary’s resort-like villa, but things quickly took a turn when tensions rose between Kary and LeeAnne.

Kary invited all the ladies to her resort-like villa in Careyes, Mexico, during the Sept. 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, but not everyone was appreciative of her generous gesture. According to Kary, LeeAnne was being extremely “negative” about everything. It all started when Kary asked the ladies to draw a name from a hat to see who they’d have to share a room with, but LeeAnne made it very clear that she didn’t want to bunk with Kary. Why? We’re not quite sure, but it seemed pretty clear that they don’t like each other.

Plus, later, when Kary suggested that they all walk across a super scary looking bridge that went from one beach cliff to another, LeeAnne said she wouldn’t participate, and Kary took offense to that. “Are you always this negative about everything in your life?” Kary asked LeeAnne, to which she said, “No, I’m not negative.” But Kary begged to differ. “You’re always negative,” she yelled. “You’ve been complaining since we got here.”

“No I have not!” LeeAnne insisted. But Kary disagreed. She clapped back and said, “You are. You’re just complaining about everything.” Then, in a private confessional, Kary added, “I heard her complain four or five times already.”

And in her own confessional, LeeAnne continued defending herself by saying, “I’m at some bitches house, who just aggressively came at me. You’re the host! It’s like okay — ‘Here’s my beautiful home and…. you’re a negative bitch.'”

The new 'wife is taking on LeeAnne on a new #RHOD TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Q46W9WopZm — BravoTV (@BravoTV) September 18, 2019

“Be positive,” Kary told LeeAnne, to which she sarcastically replied, “Yes, let’s do it. We could die. Let’s do it.”

“Finally! Someone else is going to call LeeAnne out for her bulls***! I love Kary,” Brandi quipped in her own confessional.

