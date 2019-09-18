Rachel Lindsay Slams ‘Bachelor’ Franchise For Not Picking Mike Johnson As First Black Lead

Rachel Lindsay is calling on ‘The Bachelor’ franchise to ‘change the system’ after the show skipped over Mike Johnson for its next leading man. Mike would agree, because he also wants to see an Asian and Indian lead!

Rachel Lindsay, 34, joined the many disappointed ABC viewers after it was announced that Peter Weber, 28 — and not fan-favorite Mike Johnson, 31 — will be Season 24’s “Bachelor.” Mike would’ve been the franchise’s first Black male lead since premiering in 2002, and the demand was heavy — both on Twitter and a Change.org petition. Rachel, who was the first Black “Bachelorette” in 2017, is now calling for more diversity in the show’s casting (on a side note, Peter is half-Cuban). “I think Peter seems like a very nice guy. He seems lovely. This is absolutely nothing against him, but how many Peters have we seen before? What season are we on? 24. So, we’ve seen 24 Peters,” Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 17, referring to the fact that most Bachelor and Bachelorette leads have been Caucasian.

“I’m bored. And it’s nothing personal against him,” Rachel continued. “For the first time, I was very confident that we were going to see our first black Bachelor,” she explained. “And so if no one else is going to speak on it, then I guess it’s my duty to say it.” While Rachel was blindsided over the network’s choice for the next “Bachelor,” since Mike seemed to “check all the boxes,” she doesn’t want the conversation to end with the Air Force veteran.

“I’m sure they have some reason for not picking him, and I’m going to trust in that, but at the same time, the system isn’t working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color. So we need to change the system. Something has to be done. Break the rules, step outside the box, give the people what they want,” Rachel declared. The Bachelorette star believes bringing on a POC as a lead will lead to more diverse contestants in turn, as she explained, “The Bachelor is in charge of saying what they’re interested in and what they’re not. Some people don’t know that — they do ask you. You’ve seen some of the girls that Peter’s dated. It came out before, his girlfriend was in the news from the past, before Hannah [Brown]. So, you know what his type is at this point. And so, I expect girls to look more like Hannah than they do like me or someone else of color.”

Mike had the same sentiments as Rachel! “I think of diversity more than just black and white. And yes, Peter has a Cuban mom, but let’s just be honest — he’s white, right? And that’s just being completely transparent,” Mike revealed in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Sept. 18. He added, “I think that there should be an Asian lead, an Indian lead… diversity is not just black and white. It’s not just salt and pepper.”

Although Mike also left Bachelor in Paradise without a new lover in tow, we heard that he’s exploring a new romance with singer Demi Lovato, 27. The two went on a date in Beverly Hills on Sept. 13, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife afterwards, “Demi and Mike are getting to know one another. It’s still very, very new but they seem to really like each other.” Wendy Williams also believes this is why Mike didn’t sign up to be the “Bachelor” — if he had the choice, that is! “Well, I don’t even know if Mike wants to be the next Bachelor. I’m going to tell you why — because Mike, is digging on Demi Lovato…yes, yes, there are rumors that they are dating,” Wendy speculated on the Sept. 18 episode of The Wendy Williams Talk Show.