Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Bring Baby Archie to A Bar — No Joke, See The Pics

Prince Harry, look at you…with a baby…in a bar. Harry and Meghan Markle decided to grab a pint while in Windsor, England, and they brought their 4-month-old son, Archie, with them!

Sure, the legal drinking age is lower in the UK than the US, but this is ridiculous. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, dropped by The Rose & Crown pub in Windsor, England “a few Sundays back,” according to TMZ. They weren’t alone, as they brought their 4-month old son Archie in with them. Harry and Meghan reportedly “enjoyed a roast dinner” while Harry “helped himself to a couple of pints.” Archie, TMZ reports, kept quiet and napped during Meghan and Harry’s two-hour visit. Even when Meghan had to change his nappy, Archie remained a well-behaved angel.

During this visit, Harry and Meghan were reportedly “treated just like all the other patrons,” who kind of ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It “almost seemed like many customers didn’t even recognize them,” claims TMZ. That might have been due to the couple’s entourage. Harry and Meghan reportedly traveled with private security and two police officers. It could also be that Harry and Meghan are regulars at the bar. The Rose & Crown is a stone’s throw away from Frogmore Cottage, where the happy family lives.

Seems even royals just need a friendly neighborhood watering hole where they can grab a bite to eat, a few pints, and an hour away from the hustle-and-bustle of life. This move is bound to endear Meghan and Harry more with the British public, who have been loving the couple’s recent “humble” streak. Meghan has been forgoing posh traditions (by – gasp! – closing her own car door) since becoming a member of the British crown, and it seems the influence has gotten to Harry. He – double gasp! – closed his own car door while attending the Invictus Games in London on Sept. 10, and this simple gesture earned praise from fans online. “The couple who closes doors together, stays together!” “Yes duchess couple closes car doors stay together love win in the end.”

News of this pub visit comes after Meghan celebrated Prince Harry’s 35th birthday be sharing a picture of their son at his christening. “A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: ‘Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son,” Meghan wrote online. “We love you Happiest birthday!” Cheers to that!