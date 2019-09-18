Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 5 Mos., Gets Her Hair Braided In Sweet New Video

Porsha Williams’ baby girl Pilar got her hair done by her grandmother and we can’t believe how well-behaved she was in this adorable new video.

Porsha Williams knows the importance of haircare, and she and her mother-in-law are passing down their knowledge to baby Pilar! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 38, shared a video to her daughter’s Instagram account on Sept. 16, sharing the process Dennis McKinley‘s mom Gina Clayton followed to braid her granddaughter’s hair.

In the sweet clip, Pilar sits still for her grandmother as she watches TV and gets her hair braided. “Getting fresh on yall … thank you Gramdma @ablessing2u2 #5months,” the video was captioned.

It’s a good thing Pilar’s grandmom was around to help do her hair, because apparently Dennis isn’t the biggest fan of how Porsha does it. On Sept. 7, Dennis shared a photo of his baby girl sleeping in her crib, making fun of the way the reality star styled the child’s hair in the caption. “My sweet baby @pilarjhena why yo momma do your hair like this before bed,” he wrote.

He shared the same photo to Pilar’s official account – because yes, the 5-month-old baby does have her own verified Instagram – and made a similar comment about Porsha’s hairstyling. “I be having serious bed head,” the caption read. “Ima get you mommy #SleepSurfing.” We think she looks cute no matter what her hair looks like, though!