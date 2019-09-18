Olivia Culpo showed off her seriously toned abs in a two-piece ensemble while in Venice Beach, California on Sept. 17.

Fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, 27, is a vision in white! The former Miss USA winner made heads turn when she showed off her rock-hard abs in a matching two-piece printed crop top and shorts set in Venice Beach on Sept. 17. Olivia was all smiles as she flaunted her impeccably toned tummy in the revealing getup, which featured a pattern of dainty flowers all over the top and bottoms. The cap sleeves on Olivia’s crop top added a romantic touch to the ensemble, and ruffled detailing on her high-waisted shorts gave the outfit the perfect girly touch! She finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers and kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a bracelet on her right wrist.

Olivia wore her beautiful brunette hair straight and parted down the middle and kept her makeup natural, sporting perfectly filled in brows, mascara, and pink-nude lips. She finished off her gorgeous look by matching her mani to her all-white outfit, and the result is clearly perfection!

Olivia isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her bangin’ bod! In August, the socialite showed off her incredible curves in a teeny, tiny red bikini while hanging out on the beach, and in July, she wowed in a pair of black, high-waisted daisy dukes that showed off her killer legs. If anyone is having a hot girl summer, it’s definitely Olivia!

Not only does Olivia certainly know how to wear a bikini (and literally everything else), the Miss Rhode Island USA alum collaborated with Marled on her own line. “After months of hard work, I’m so happy to finally unveil my collaboration with Marled! I wanted to create a collection full of chic, versatile separates perfectly suited for the modern woman. This collection is full of ‘GRL PWR’ and I am so proud of each piece,” she proudly wrote on her site about the collection in March of 2018.