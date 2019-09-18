‘BIP’: Clay Reveals Nicole Is Dating A New Guy After Their Reunion Footage Is Cut From Show

Clay and Nicole had a dramatic breakup on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale, but their segment from the reunion show was never seen. So, Clay took to Twitter to give an update

Where do Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar stand after their breakup on Bachelor in Paradise? Unfortunately, viewers weren’t given an update on the pair’s relationship, as their segment was cut from the reunion special. However, they both took to social media after the episode aired to give their take. Clay actually dropped quite a bombshell when he revealed that Nicole is already dating someone new! “They chose not to show my convo with Nicole,” he tweeted. “I basically explained why I didn’t think we were far enough along to get engaged and that I really did want to continue to date and wished her luck with her new relationship.” He did not offer a further explanation on who Nicole is seeing.

However, in a lengthy Instagram post of her own, Nicole revealed that she has “so much” she wants to “share,” so fans are expecting that she’ll reveal the news of her rumored new romance in time! As a refresher, Nicole was in love with Clay and ready to get engaged to him on BIP. However, he was much more hesitant to take that step so quickly. At the final rose ceremony, he told Nicole he was committed to being in a relationship with her, but didn’t want to get engaged just yet. When he wouldn’t tell her he loved her, Nicole made the decision to step away from the relationship, as she felt she deserved someone who loved her as much as she loved them. She reiterated these feelings in her post-show message.

“Ladies, we don’t have to put up with anything less than wonderful,” she said.”We are worthy of someone’s complete and all-encompassing respect, time, love, honesty and energy. When a man’s actions don’t match up with his words, when a man’s promises fall lat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it.”

Yes I was at the reunion they chose not to show my convo with Nicole. I basically explained why I didn’t think we were far enough along to get engaged and that I really did want to continue to date and wished her luck with her new relationship. #didntmissmuch — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 18, 2019

The reference to ’16 days or 8 months’ seems to be Nicole’s way of suggesting that Clay also strung his ex, Angela Amezcua, along for the eight months they dated pre-Paradise. Clay and Angela’s relationship was briefly a source of tension in his relationship with Nicole in Paradise. Angela, who’s also a Bachelor Nation alum, showed up on the beach, and it left Clay a bit conflicted. Nicole wasn’t shy about calling Angela out on the show, but it looks like the ladies have buried the hatchet by bonding over the heartbreak they’ve faced because of Clay.

In fact, Angela even commented on Nicole’s post with a supportive message. “Couldn’t have said it better myself girl!” she wrote. “It’s about time women stand up for themselves and have a voice! I love our talk we had, sad it didn’t get shown.” Clearly, there was a reunion conversation between these ladies that we sadly didn’t get to see!