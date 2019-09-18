Get your groove on! Lisa Rinna busted her best moves dancing to Kanye West while sporting nothing but Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear.

Just bust a move! Lisa Rinna, 56, can really cut a rug in this video of her dancing to Kanye West while wearing nothing but Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shook her stuff to Kanye’s “Gold Digger.” In the post from September 17, she added the caption, “Get up and dance in your @Skims now,” in all caps, a ton of w’s, and a lot of exclamation points. One of the Kardashian sisters even chimed in on the post to show some love. “Omg you are so so hot,” commented Khloé Kardashian. “I love your dance videos.”

This wasn’t the only dance video the former Days of Our Lives actress shared with her followers. Lisa posted another clip along with her Kanye dance break yesterday to a Madonna song, showing off her toned back and body. “The @madonna version. I mean I had to,” she captioned the video. Fans shouldn’t be surprised that Lisa is a big fan of dancing and showing off her moves. Back in 2006, the actress and reality TV personality was a contestant on the second season of Dancing with the Stars. She made it all the way to week seven with her professional dance partner Louis van Amstel before being eliminated based on judges scores and audience voting.

But that hasn’t kept her from busting a move here and there. On August 25, Lisa shared a photo from her time on the popular reality competition series with the caption, “Just Dance,” followed by a heart emoji. She still keeps dancing, too, featuring some videos where she’s breaking it down on the beach while wearing a bikini, or even at Andy Cohen‘s baby shower back in January of this year.

It doesn’t look like Lisa will be hanging up her dancing shoes anytime soon!