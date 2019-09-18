Liam Payne Inspires Fans To Hustle For That ‘Money’ In New ‘Stack It Up’ Song

Louis Tomlinson is not the only ex-One Direction member with a new song. Liam Payne just dropped ‘Stack It Up,’ teaming up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a hot new track.

A few weeks ago, Louis Tomlinson told you to “Kill My Mind.” Now, Liam Payne, 26, is asking you to “Stack It Up.” While Louis debuted an indie-pop sound with his new song, Liam continued his love for R&B/hip-hop. For his first new song in almost a year, Liam teamed up with rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 23, and the results were surprisingly hot. Consider this the 2019 version of Britney Spears’ “Work B**tch,” because Liam tells us that “you gotta work for it” if you “wanna stack it up” (dollar bills, that is).

Liam didn’t just gift his fans new music: he also said that they could expect a music video to go along with it. “The video for #StackItUp will be premiering on @youtube, Wednesday 9pm BST / 4”pm EST / 1pm PST,” he wrote on Instagram. Early previews of the music video showed Liam and Boogie (born Julius Dubose) goofing around on a multi-colored, sparsely decorated set (think “Hotline Bling” by Drake.)

While some said the song’s opening notes were reminiscent of Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love,” the song is reportedly from the mind of a different pop star. Liam’s new hit was reportedly co-written by Ed Sheeran, according to the Daily Star (per Capital FM.) Liam and Ed previously worked together on the ex-1D member’s debut solo single, 2017’s “Strip That Down.” That first song, featuring Quavo of Migos, was a Billboard Top 10 hit and it reached the No. 3 position in Liam’s native UK. Will this new song have similar or greater success? Only time will tell.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t going to do a solo venture,” Liam told Billboard. “I was just going to go into songwriting and carry on and do that. But then I was like, ‘You’ve been trying to do this since you were 14 years old. You would be ridiculously stupid to turn down the option to have a deal.’ Coming out of the band, we had some pretty good opportunities around us. I had to do something.”

That something was writing a song with Ed Sheeran. “I was in a gym in L.A., and I got a call that said ‘You have to get to London now,’ ” Liam said when recounting how his first post-One Direction song came to be. “And we had literally just gotten to L.A., so we U-turned straight back to London — which of course you do for Mr. Ed Sheeran, because I’d do anything for the man. We went in, sat around and discussed a bunch of things about life, and [the song] basically just came together.”

Since then, Liam has teamed up with Zedd (“Get Low”), Rita Ora (“For You”), J Balvin (“Familiar”), and French Montana (“First Time”).“Stack It Up” is Liam’s first track since “Polaroid,” the 2018 collab with British DJ Jonas Blue and singer Lennon Stella.